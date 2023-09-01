What is Mastodon?

Mastodon is a social media network created in the style of Twitter, but without ads or toxicity-inducing algorithms. The network is community owned and operated.

How do I use Mastodon?

Download the Mastodon app from the Apple app store or Play store. Create an account (just like Twitter or any other social media) Follow people, and get posting.

Why do journalists say it’s too confusing to catch on?

I have no fucking idea.

…Thanks for reading!

This “guide” is a bit of a joke made out of frustration. If you actually want to know more, including why I feel it has potential to free us from the dystopian hellscape that is modern social media, here is the “real” guide to Mastodon. It still uses simple language (and has lots of pictures!):

