“The only news fit to print is LOVE.” ― Wald Wassermann

When I started this newsletter I made a promise to myself that I would resist the incentive structure given to “content creators” that prioritizes shallow regularity over something more meaningful. Yes, this is a “newsletter”, but I don’t believe one should pump out low-effort posts for the sake of more views. Quality over quantity, sez I.

…UNTIL NOW.

Just kidding. Occasionally, I come across something interesting that doesn’t fit in anywhere else but also isn’t substantial enough to justify its own post. This post is a collection of some of those things. Don’t expect newsletters to be a super common feature of this ah- newsletter, but I’m sure I’ll eventually collect enough random stuff for another. On that note, I hope you premium subscribers enjoy newsletter #1. Thanks again for making this possible for everyone else. And if you’re not a premium subscriber, consider upgrading!