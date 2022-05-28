The AIR method - Outline
A step-by-step guide on seeing your phone as a tool again
This page will be updated with live links to each step as they are published.
Introduction
Phase I: Understanding
Phase II: Preparation
Making changes to your device to make it less attractive and more tool-like.
Phase III: Incremental cumulative changes
Phase IV: Moving beyond the Phone
Downloading “whole-grain” apps to a dedicated scrolling device.
Begin deleting “junk food” apps that have been sitting at the minimum time.
Phase V: Final clean-up
Back on the phone, repeat phase III but with the “whole grain” apps.
Continuing education
Limiting time on web browser
Giving yourself occasional permission to indulge
