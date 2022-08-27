Stay Grounded
TikTok is just TV again
Safe, endless, auto-playing content.
Aug 27
The Gamification of Video Games
Collectibles and achievements are unnecessary, immersion-breaking additions to otherwise enriching video game experiences.
Aug 13
Video game genres ranked by how much they elevate the spirit.
A super scientific analysis of healthy gaming habits
Aug 6
The Airbnb-ification of the arts.
How social media nudges the art world towards sterile predictability
Jul 23
The AIR method - Phase III
Taking some (baby) steps forward.
Jul 9
How to go to bed without your phone.
Alternative title: "don't charge it in the bedroom!"
Jul 2
The AIR method - Phase II (Part II)
Establishing boundaries between your phone and real life.
Jun 18
A Well Curated Feed Reader is a Wonderful Substitute for Social Media
For the times when you just gotta scroll.
Jun 11
The AIR Method - Phase II (Part I)
Making your smartphone more tool-like.
Jun 4
Whole Grain vs. Junk Food Apps
Stocking your digital cupboards
Jun 4
The AIR Method - Phase I
Knowing, understanding & forgiveness.
May 28
The AIR method: A step-by-step guide on seeing your phone as a tool again.
Designed for people with lives and burned out attention spans
May 28
© 2022 Justin Hanagan
