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A Fool's Parent
If everyone believes that your Dad hugged you, is that just as good?
Aug 28, 2025
•
Justin
22
4
4
January 2025
It's 2025 and we've yet to see...
A Stay Grounded listicle! You won't believe number �̷̩̑�̷̟̓
Jan 16, 2025
•
Justin
23
2
4
May 2024
It's a Stay Grounded Newsletter!
Extra! Extra!
May 26, 2024
•
Justin
15
2
"Don't Trust Everything You See On the Internet" (is not new advice)
The rise of AI media won't make identifying the truth any more difficult than it already is.
May 5, 2024
•
Justin
30
10
4
April 2024
See an Eclipse in Totality, if You Can.
The "Underview Effect" is real
Apr 6, 2024
•
Justin
10
2
3
March 2024
Future Grandmasters of The Attention Game
How the coming flood of AI-generated content might actually free the soul of Internet
Mar 14, 2024
•
Justin
95
12
28
January 2024
Not Making Romance Better, Just Making Dating Worse.
On Inconvenient Conveniences
Jan 28, 2024
•
Justin
61
16
11
December 2023
Extensions for a Quieter Internet
Free for an unlimited time only!
Dec 14, 2023
•
Justin
35
8
Stay Grounded's Holiday Shopping Guide
For the person who has everything (invading their mental space at all times)
Dec 2, 2023
•
Justin
16
1
1
November 2023
Too big to Moderate
If you're too big to moderate you are not responsible enough to moderate
Nov 17, 2023
•
Justin
9
2
3
October 2023
The (Trust and) Safety Dance
When a corporation pays to manage a problem instead of fixing it, it’s reasonable to question if they actually think it’s a problem in the first place.
Oct 27, 2023
•
Justin
14
September 2023
Our Wire Mothers
On supplementing v. supplanting
Sep 28, 2023
•
Justin
34
3
9
© 2026 Justin Hanagan
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